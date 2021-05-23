Iron Financial LLC Sells 373 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Iron Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,258 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 373 shares during the quarter. Iron Financial LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harvey Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,875 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,227,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 241.5% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 707 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the first quarter worth $1,598,000. Growth Interface Management LLC increased its position in Alibaba Group by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Growth Interface Management LLC now owns 216,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,974,000 after purchasing an additional 48,000 shares during the period. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its position in Alibaba Group by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 10,281 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

BABA traded down $5.93 on Friday, hitting $211.06. The company had a trading volume of 22,825,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,222,275. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $226.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $246.10. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $196.70 and a 12-month high of $319.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $571.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.80.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. The company had revenue of $187.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 20.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.20 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. CLSA reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $351.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.27.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Recommended Story: How does quantitative easing work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.