South Shore Capital Advisors Has $396,000 Position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

South Shore Capital Advisors raised its position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors’ holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PGF. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $463,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 153,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after acquiring an additional 43,667 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden Green Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,064,000.

Shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF stock remained flat at $$18.95 on Friday. 223,064 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 491,865. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.95 and its 200-day moving average is $18.89. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.52 and a fifty-two week high of $19.33.

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

