South Shore Capital Advisors Purchases Shares of 3,154 Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

South Shore Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,154 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Meritage Homes by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 86,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,905,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 5.6% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,459 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 26.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 24,342 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after acquiring an additional 5,055 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 105.8% in the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 7,672 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 3,944 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MTH traded down $1.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $105.76. 267,194 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 489,541. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.37, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.02. Meritage Homes Co. has a 12 month low of $66.18 and a 12 month high of $120.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.97. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Meritage Homes Co. will post 14.49 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MTH. Wolfe Research began coverage on Meritage Homes in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Meritage Homes from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Meritage Homes from $134.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Meritage Homes in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research cut Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Meritage Homes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.75.

In other news, CFO Hilla Sferruzza sold 2,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $250,810.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,918 shares in the company, valued at $3,235,852.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Javier Feliciano sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.85, for a total value of $709,195.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,472 shares of company stock valued at $3,570,973. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

