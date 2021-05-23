South Shore Capital Advisors Purchases Shares of 3,154 Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

South Shore Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,154 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Meritage Homes by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 86,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,905,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 5.6% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,459 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 26.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 24,342 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after acquiring an additional 5,055 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 105.8% in the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 7,672 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 3,944 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE MTH traded down $1.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $105.76. 267,194 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 489,541. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.37, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.02. Meritage Homes Co. has a 12 month low of $66.18 and a 12 month high of $120.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on MTH. Wolfe Research began coverage on Meritage Homes in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Meritage Homes from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Meritage Homes from $134.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Meritage Homes in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research cut Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Meritage Homes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.75.
In other news, CFO Hilla Sferruzza sold 2,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $250,810.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,918 shares in the company, valued at $3,235,852.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Javier Feliciano sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.85, for a total value of $709,195.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,472 shares of company stock valued at $3,570,973. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Meritage Homes Company Profile
Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.
