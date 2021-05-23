Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Shares Sold by South Shore Capital Advisors

South Shore Capital Advisors trimmed its holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 36.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the period. South Shore Capital Advisors’ holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ZM. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. 38.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ZM stock traded down $8.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $316.40. 2,057,281 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,899,194. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.16 and a fifty-two week high of $588.84. The company has a market capitalization of $92.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.62, a P/E/G ratio of 10.11 and a beta of -1.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $318.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $370.06.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.43. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 37.79% and a net margin of 25.34%. The firm had revenue of $882.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.97 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 368.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $354.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $550.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $501.00 to $541.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $423.04.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 80,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.97, for a total value of $28,021,676.13. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,545 shares in the company, valued at $4,017,313.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel Scheinman sold 167,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.68, for a total value of $60,904,034.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at $54,552,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 449,599 shares of company stock worth $154,225,711 over the last 90 days. 12.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

