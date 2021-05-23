Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Has $414,000 Stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 825.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,821 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,408 shares during the quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

MBB stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $108.38. 813,186 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,774,311. The company has a 50-day moving average of $108.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.44. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $108.10 and a twelve month high of $111.24.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

