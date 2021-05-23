Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,644 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,454 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV now owns 389,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,098,000 after acquiring an additional 78,850 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 31.3% in the first quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 269,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,899,000 after acquiring an additional 64,303 shares in the last quarter. Boston Family Office LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.1% in the first quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 175,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,931,000 after acquiring an additional 21,734 shares in the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.3% in the first quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 131,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,789,000 after acquiring an additional 5,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.4% in the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ:VTIP traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,588,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,864,405. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.46. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $49.71 and a 52-week high of $52.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were given a $0.094 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th.

Read More: Oversold

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.