Valley National Advisers Inc. Sells 129 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Valley National Advisers Inc. lowered its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co lifted its stake in Chevron by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $565,139.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CVX stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $104.12. The stock had a trading volume of 10,352,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,107,547. The business’s fifty day moving average is $104.97 and its 200-day moving average is $95.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $200.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.97, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.31. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $65.16 and a 1-year high of $113.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $32.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. Chevron had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 8.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,680.00%.

CVX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $101.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.74.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

