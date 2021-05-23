Zacks: Analysts Expect United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Will Post Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) will report $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for United Community Banks’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.69 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.58. United Community Banks reported earnings per share of $0.32 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 96.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Community Banks will report full-year earnings of $2.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.32 to $2.80. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover United Community Banks.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $176.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.33 million. United Community Banks had a net margin of 27.81% and a return on equity of 11.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.30.

NASDAQ UCBI traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.10. 346,467 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 346,992. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. United Community Banks has a 52-week low of $15.73 and a 52-week high of $36.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.87 and its 200-day moving average is $31.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is currently 38.38%.

In related news, CFO Jefferson L. Harralson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $192,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,142 shares in the company, valued at $836,544. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of United Community Banks stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total value of $339,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 242,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,223,785.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in United Community Banks during the fourth quarter worth about $1,054,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in United Community Banks by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 35,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 11,248 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in United Community Banks by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 186,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,305,000 after purchasing an additional 8,490 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in United Community Banks by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 677,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,280,000 after purchasing an additional 19,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of United Community Banks by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 130,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,688,000 after buying an additional 6,423 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the United Community Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, negotiable order of withdrawal, time, and other deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

