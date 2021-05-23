Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stake Decreased by Valley National Advisers Inc.

Valley National Advisers Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,538 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Facebook by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,388 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Proem Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,287,000. Shaker Investments LLC OH grew its position in Facebook by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 11,186 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Facebook by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 34,379 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $10,126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in Facebook by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 28,951 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,526,000 after purchasing an additional 5,375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $366.87.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.09, for a total transaction of $11,773,277.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.99, for a total transaction of $196,613.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,982,905.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,907,820 shares of company stock valued at $566,825,926 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FB traded down $2.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $316.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,600,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,527,086. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $310.15 and a 200 day moving average of $281.41. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $207.11 and a twelve month high of $331.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $896.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.30.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. Facebook’s revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.05 EPS for the current year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

