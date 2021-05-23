Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Purchased by Cypress Capital Management LLC WY

Cypress Capital Management LLC WY increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,192 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $1,648,683,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 223.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,656,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $645,365,000 after purchasing an additional 10,818,671 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,392,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,005,441,000 after acquiring an additional 4,927,441 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 70,602,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,910,233,000 after acquiring an additional 4,470,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 114.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 463,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,099,000 after acquiring an additional 3,584,657 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE XOM traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.92. 20,792,672 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,052,964. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $31.11 and a 1-year high of $64.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.44 billion, a PE ratio of -13.18, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $59.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently -1,054.55%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, March 15th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.46.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Featured Article: Diversification For Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.