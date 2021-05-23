Valley National Advisers Inc. Purchases 9,567 Shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) by 34.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,965 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,567 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF were worth $1,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 467.0% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 82.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. purchased a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000.

Get ARK Fintech Innovation ETF alerts:

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 944,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,761,236. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.34. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 52-week low of $26.87 and a 52-week high of $64.49.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Fintech Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.