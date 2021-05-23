Zenswap Network Token (ZNT) Market Cap Hits $36,701.22

Zenswap Network Token (CURRENCY:ZNT) traded 26.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 23rd. Zenswap Network Token has a market cap of $36,701.22 and $513.00 worth of Zenswap Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zenswap Network Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Zenswap Network Token has traded down 95.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Zenswap Network Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003071 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 26.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00053256 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002625 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00016003 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003075 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $238.03 or 0.00730433 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 27.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.59 or 0.00075470 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00000275 BTC.

About Zenswap Network Token

ZNT is a coin. Zenswap Network Token’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,001,366,640 coins. The Reddit community for Zenswap Network Token is /r/ZenswapNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zenswap Network Token’s official Twitter account is @JustOpenZen and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zenswap Network Token is www.zenswapnetwork.info

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenZen is is a semi closed decentralised distributed social network, a search engine and a storage of information, where information is being created, updated and consumed directly by the users of the system. The project aims to see content (text, audio, photo, video) is distributed between the participants of the network using a p2p (f2f) model with the technologies of a distributed storage IPFS using the ZNT token as a means of exchange, payments, voting and games. “

Zenswap Network Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zenswap Network Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zenswap Network Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zenswap Network Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ZNTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Zenswap Network Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zenswap Network Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.