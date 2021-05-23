Contrasting Hays (OTCMKTS:HAYPY) and Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY)

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY) and Hays (OTCMKTS:HAYPY) are both mid-cap transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

This table compares Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft and Hays’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft -4.26% -1.52% -0.91% Hays N/A N/A N/A

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft has a beta of -0.02, suggesting that its stock price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hays has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft and Hays, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft 1 0 0 0 1.00 Hays 1 0 1 0 2.00

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft and Hays’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft $960.58 million 3.97 $177.92 million N/A N/A Hays $7.48 billion 0.41 $59.89 million $0.66 27.91

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Hays.

Summary

Hays beats Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and operation of civil airports and related facilities in Austria. It manages the Vienna airport. The company operates through five segments: Airport, Handling & Security services, Retail & Properties, Malta, and Other. The Airport segment operates and maintains aircraft movement areas and terminals, as well as equipment and facilities for passenger and baggage handling, as well as security controls for passengers. This segment also offers various services to support airport operations, deal with emergencies and disruptions, and ensure security. The Handling & Security services segment provides various services for the handling of aircraft and passengers on scheduled and charter flights, as well as for the handling of general aviation aircraft and passengers. This segment also operates the general aviation center; and provides security controls for persons and hand luggage. The Retail & Properties segment offers services that support airport operations, including shopping, food and beverages, VIP, lounges, and parking, as well as develops and markets properties. The Malta segment operates Malta airport; and provides parking services, as well as rents retail and office space. The Other segment offers technical and repair, energy supply and waste disposal, telecommunication and information technology, electromechanical and building, construction management, and consulting services, as well as construction and maintenance services for infrastructure facilities. The company is headquartered in Schwechat, Austria.

About Hays

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sector. It specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, information technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office professionals, energy, oil and gas, procurement, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms. Hays plc was founded in 1968 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.