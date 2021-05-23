TokenPay Trading Up 20% Over Last 7 Days (TPAY)

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded up 95.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 23rd. One TokenPay coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000441 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, TokenPay has traded up 20% against the dollar. TokenPay has a total market cap of $3.17 million and $266,930.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TokenPay alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,600.11 or 1.00037871 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.06 or 0.00030865 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 33.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00007193 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 40.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.24 or 0.00065179 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 26% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000858 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002894 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00004642 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000545 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 27.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000114 BTC.

TokenPay Coin Profile

TPAY is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 22,076,271 coins. TokenPay’s official website is www.tokenpay.com . TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . TokenPay’s official message board is medium.com/tokenpay

According to CryptoCompare, “TPAY is a fintech product that combines blockchain, suite of wallets and a payment platform that is fully integrated into Gamecloud. The checkout system features payment integrations from 15 different gaming friendly e-wallets and credit card providers along with 16 different cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and more. TokenPay is a blockchain project that incorporates Bitcoin cryptographic technology with advanced security and privacy features. Additionally, TokenPay is building out a platform that combines banking and a closed-end private exchange. This enables wider adoption of the coin via consumer and merchant services. Developing a TokenPay coin and the infrastructure to support its everyday seamless use is a crucial step. “

Buying and Selling TokenPay

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TokenPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TokenPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “TPAYUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for TokenPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TokenPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.