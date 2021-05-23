Connable Office Inc. Acquires 4,670 Shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP)

Connable Office Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,420 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,670 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Connable Office Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Connable Office Inc. owned about 0.41% of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF worth $16,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XOP. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 915.0% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 967.7% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $86.61. 5,708,024 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,739,959. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.07. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a 1-year low of $38.39 and a 1-year high of $92.24.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

Featured Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.