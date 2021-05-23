Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) to Announce $1.00 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) will announce $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for PacWest Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.95 and the highest is $1.17. PacWest Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.28 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 257.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 15th.

On average, analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will report full year earnings of $4.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $4.58. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.92 to $4.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover PacWest Bancorp.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.36. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The company had revenue of $306.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.40 million.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PACW shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Stephens raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. PacWest Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.57.

Shares of NASDAQ PACW traded up $0.76 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.14. The company had a trading volume of 620,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,950. PacWest Bancorp has a 52 week low of $15.62 and a 52 week high of $46.75. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.62%.

In related news, EVP James Pieczynski sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total transaction of $654,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,756 shares in the company, valued at $600,036.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 21.8% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware grew its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 1.9% during the first quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 20,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 1.6% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 43,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

