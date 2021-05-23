Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Sold by Boston Family Office LLC

Boston Family Office LLC cut its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 29.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,582 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,473 shares during the quarter. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 5.0% in the first quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 1,136,121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,911,000 after purchasing an additional 53,731 shares during the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 573,047 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,148,000 after buying an additional 14,923 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter worth $1,978,000. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth $342,182,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 270,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,466,000 after acquiring an additional 29,572 shares during the last quarter. 87.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BSX traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.11. 5,203,747 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,994,633. The firm has a market cap of $59.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 421.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.88. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12-month low of $32.99 and a 12-month high of $44.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.43 and a 200 day moving average of $37.84.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BSX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.33.

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 24,846 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total value of $974,708.58. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 9,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $387,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 94,836 shares of company stock worth $3,973,795. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

