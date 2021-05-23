693 Shares in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) Purchased by Cypress Capital Management LLC WY

Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new position in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 693 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 2,997.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,850,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $335,583,000 after purchasing an additional 5,661,546 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in Daqo New Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $171,431,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new position in Daqo New Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $79,224,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 101.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,269,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,835,000 after purchasing an additional 640,229 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 202.5% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,257,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,102,000 after purchasing an additional 841,500 shares during the period. 58.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Daqo New Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.66 target price for the company. Roth Capital reduced their target price on Daqo New Energy from $97.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.42.

Shares of DQ stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,425,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,003,338. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.89 and a 200-day moving average of $74.54. The company has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.29 and a beta of 0.74. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $130.33.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 23.90%. On average, analysts forecast that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

Daqo New Energy Company Profile

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. It offers ready-to-use polysilicon, and packaged to meet crucible stacking, pulling, and solidification products. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

