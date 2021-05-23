Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Bought by Valley National Advisers Inc.

Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,581 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Valley National Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 22,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after buying an additional 4,533 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 84,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,517,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advisors LLC now owns 288,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,742,000 after buying an additional 24,942 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,331,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after buying an additional 4,146 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $100.29. The stock had a trading volume of 387,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,176. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $101.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.47. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $60.60 and a 12-month high of $105.27.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

