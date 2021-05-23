Advisors Preferred LLC Sells 25,042 Shares of Invesco Dynamic Media ETF (NYSEARCA:PBS)

Advisors Preferred LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Media ETF (NYSEARCA:PBS) by 93.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,042 shares during the quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC owned 0.11% of Invesco Dynamic Media ETF worth $85,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Media ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $314,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Media ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,516,000. Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Media ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $280,000. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Media ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $344,000. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Media ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,918,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PBS traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.08. The stock had a trading volume of 8,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,968. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.06 and its 200 day moving average is $49.25. Invesco Dynamic Media ETF has a 52 week low of $29.89 and a 52 week high of $58.80.

PowerShares Dynamic Media Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Media Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

