GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $57 million-$60 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $57.53 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:GTYH traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.62. 119,638 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,818. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.75. GTY Technology has a 12 month low of $2.16 and a 12 month high of $8.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $364.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 0.14.

GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.27). GTY Technology had a negative return on equity of 14.34% and a negative net margin of 92.30%.

In related news, Director William D. Green acquired 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.82 per share, for a total transaction of $50,468.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 386,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,635,104.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael J. Duffy sold 20,000 shares of GTY Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.88, for a total value of $157,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 750,978 shares in the company, valued at $5,917,706.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

About GTY Technology

GTY Technology Holdings Inc operates as a software-as-a-service (SaaS) company that offers a cloud-based suite of solutions for the public sector in North America. The company develops software technologies for the procurement and vendor or supplier sourcing industry in government, public sector, and various highly-regulated commercial vertical markets; and content, digital services, and integrated payments via a SaaS platform for government agencies and utility companies.

