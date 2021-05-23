voxeljet (NASDAQ:VJET) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

voxeljet (NASDAQ:VJET) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.82 million-$7.24 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.02 million.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VJET. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of voxeljet in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of voxeljet in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 target price for the company.

Get voxeljet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VJET traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.84. The stock had a trading volume of 19,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,570. voxeljet has a 52 week low of $4.66 and a 52 week high of $40.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of -1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.66 million, a PE ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 2.19.

voxeljet (NASDAQ:VJET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.08). voxeljet had a negative return on equity of 89.91% and a negative net margin of 96.79%. The company had revenue of $10.57 million during the quarter.

voxeljet Company Profile

voxeljet AG provides three-dimensional (3D) printers and on-demand parts services to industrial and commercial customers in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It operates in two segments, Systems and Services. The Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells 3D printers.

Recommended Story: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for voxeljet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for voxeljet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.