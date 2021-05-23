Advisors Preferred LLC Buys Shares of 1,087 SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY)

Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 125,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,446,000 after acquiring an additional 9,134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $470,000. Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 62,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 29,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,389,000.

Shares of RLY traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $28.54. 84,269 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,674. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.87. SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF has a one year low of $19.72 and a one year high of $29.32.

