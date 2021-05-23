Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Stock Holdings Decreased by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 46.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,025 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 49,200 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 851 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 962 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth $37,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FCX shares. TheStreet raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Freeport-McMoRan currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.56.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 3,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total value of $132,842.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,524. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 42,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total value of $1,757,375.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 82,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,425,309.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,142,276 shares of company stock valued at $75,294,613. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FCX stock traded down $0.35 on Friday, reaching $40.87. 20,823,746 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,670,854. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.02. The company has a market capitalization of $59.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.35. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.60 and a 12-month high of $46.10.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 73.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This is an increase from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is 55.56%.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

