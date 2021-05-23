Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Takes Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. bought a new position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 40,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,752,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 294.0% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Exelon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Exelon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Exelon by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. 77.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EXC. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet cut Exelon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Exelon from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.78.

In other news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 12,239 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total value of $524,808.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 635 shares in the company, valued at $27,228.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EXC traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,013,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,183,627. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.30, a P/E/G ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Exelon Co. has a 1-year low of $33.97 and a 1-year high of $46.37.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.42). Exelon had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 6.44%. The business had revenue of $9.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.52%.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

