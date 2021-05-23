Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 47.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,969 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,363 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $9,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CRWD. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 107.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 201.8% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CRWD traded up $6.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $210.60. 3,554,421 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,238,162. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $201.92 and its 200-day moving average is $196.32. The stock has a market cap of $47.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -489.76 and a beta of 1.23. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.51 and a 1-year high of $251.28.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $264.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.56 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 10.78% and a negative net margin of 10.59%. The business’s revenue was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total transaction of $3,170,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.89, for a total value of $5,772,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 335,433 shares of company stock worth $67,823,581. 11.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.30.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

