Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,534 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Square were worth $5,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Square by 33,045.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,594,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,870,539,000 after purchasing an additional 8,568,716 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Square in the 4th quarter worth about $597,618,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Square by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,662,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,285,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402,341 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Square by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,929,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,573,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its position in Square by 231.5% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,646,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $358,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,672 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total value of $1,238,512.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 152,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,771,392. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.70, for a total transaction of $49,540,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 202,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,204,579.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,550,577 shares of company stock worth $360,915,913 over the last 90 days. 21.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SQ has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Square from $216.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Square from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Square from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Square from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.43.

SQ traded down $4.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $200.01. 9,250,344 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,451,675. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $237.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $226.83. The company has a market cap of $91.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 281.71, a PEG ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 2.40. Square, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.02 and a fifty-two week high of $283.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.45. Square had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 266.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

