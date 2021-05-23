OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Sells 1,000 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lessened its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 55.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.9% in the first quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 26,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 23,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. 68.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WFC traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.88. 27,312,655 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,844,594. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.81 and its 200 day moving average is $35.01. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $20.76 and a 52 week high of $48.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.65 billion, a PE ratio of 31.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The company had revenue of $18.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WFC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $41.50 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Wells Fargo & Company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.26.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

