Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Has $276,000 Position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 22.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,494 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Snap were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Snap in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Snap by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Snap during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Snap in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 35,103 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.98, for a total transaction of $1,859,756.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,918,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,642,288.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 4,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.62, for a total value of $304,646.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,278,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,083,027.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,604,414 shares of company stock worth $94,804,294 over the last 90 days.

SNAP has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Snap from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Snap from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Snap from $40.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on Snap from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Snap from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Snap has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.33.

Shares of SNAP stock traded down $0.46 on Friday, hitting $56.61. 19,871,168 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,339,228. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.24 billion, a PE ratio of -88.45 and a beta of 1.26. Snap Inc. has a one year low of $16.51 and a one year high of $73.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.39.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $769.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.61 million. Snap had a negative net margin of 32.90% and a negative return on equity of 43.12%. The company’s revenue was up 66.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

