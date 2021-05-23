Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO) Shares Sold by Atmos Capital Gestao DE Recursos LTDA.

Atmos Capital Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. reduced its holdings in Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,013,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,200 shares during the quarter. Natura &Co makes up 7.4% of Atmos Capital Gestao DE Recursos LTDA.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Atmos Capital Gestao DE Recursos LTDA.’s holdings in Natura &Co were worth $34,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Natura &Co by 20.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Natura &Co by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Natura &Co in the fourth quarter worth about $467,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Natura &Co by 7.5% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 41,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 2,878 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Natura &Co by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 35,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 8,187 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.04% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Natura &Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of NYSE NTCO traded down $0.39 on Friday, hitting $18.69. The company had a trading volume of 409,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,833. Natura &Co Holding S.A. has a 12-month low of $11.73 and a 12-month high of $20.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.55.

Natura &Co Company Profile

Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal care products. The company offers products for women and men, including skin care products for face and body, hair care and treatment products, makeup, soaps, deodorants, shower, cosmetics, fragrances, bath, sunscreen, oral hygiene, and baby and child toiletries, as well as fashion jewelry, watches, apparel, footwear, accessories, gift and decorative products, housewares, travel kits and packages, entertainment and leisure products, children's products, and nutritional products.

