HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Shares Sold by Amica Mutual Insurance Co.

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. decreased its holdings in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,845 shares during the quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in HEICO were worth $4,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HEI. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in HEICO by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,910 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Wendell David Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of HEICO by 5.7% in the first quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 1,831 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank grew its position in shares of HEICO by 1.8% in the first quarter. Bell Bank now owns 11,061 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of HEICO by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in shares of HEICO by 12.5% in the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 24.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total transaction of $66,530.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julie Neitzel sold 978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.84, for a total value of $130,895.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,589.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:HEI traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $133.33. 383,237 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,794. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $135.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.44. HEICO Co. has a twelve month low of $91.56 and a twelve month high of $142.89. The company has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.81, a PEG ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.29.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. HEICO had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 15.47%. The company had revenue of $417.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that HEICO Co. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark upped their price target on HEICO from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity upgraded HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on HEICO from $113.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HEICO currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.88.

HEICO Company Profile

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

