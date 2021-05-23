Novare Capital Management LLC Sells 790 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Novare Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 790 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,263,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,265,693,000 after buying an additional 655,903 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Atmos Energy by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,793,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $362,014,000 after purchasing an additional 303,022 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Atmos Energy by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,511,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $144,231,000 after purchasing an additional 491,174 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC raised its position in Atmos Energy by 0.3% in the first quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 1,222,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $120,828,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Atmos Energy by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,058,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $100,973,000 after purchasing an additional 138,487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

NYSE ATO traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $98.18. 1,834,116 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 720,625. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.25. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $84.59 and a 1-year high of $107.02. The firm has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.25. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 21.79%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.97%.

Several equities analysts have commented on ATO shares. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Atmos Energy from $111.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Atmos Energy from $120.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.42.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

See Also: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO).

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.