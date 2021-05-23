Fundamenta Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.21 Million (FMTA)

Fundamenta (CURRENCY:FMTA) traded down 23.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 23rd. One Fundamenta coin can currently be purchased for about $0.56 or 0.00001722 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Fundamenta has a total market cap of $596,771.64 and approximately $1.21 million worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Fundamenta has traded 67.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003065 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 21.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002116 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $128.88 or 0.00394293 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.10 or 0.00049249 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.04 or 0.00180614 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003243 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002978 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 28.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $220.69 or 0.00675168 BTC.

About Fundamenta

Fundamenta’s total supply is 17,971,981 coins and its circulating supply is 1,060,012 coins. The Reddit community for Fundamenta is https://reddit.com/r/FMTA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fundamenta’s official Twitter account is @FundamentaToken . The official website for Fundamenta is fundamenta.network

Fundamenta Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fundamenta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fundamenta should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fundamenta using one of the exchanges listed above.

