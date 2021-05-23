Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) is Smith Asset Management Group LP’s 10th Largest Position

Smith Asset Management Group LP cut its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,257 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 924 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for about 2.3% of Smith Asset Management Group LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Smith Asset Management Group LP’s holdings in Adobe were worth $42,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in Adobe by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 71 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Adobe news, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.78, for a total transaction of $1,666,535.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,686,256.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total value of $2,096,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,746 shares in the company, valued at $20,826,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,528 shares of company stock worth $7,421,128. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADBE traded down $3.60 on Friday, hitting $488.07. 1,568,115 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,908,486. The company has a market capitalization of $233.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $499.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $480.29. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $361.44 and a 52-week high of $536.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.30% and a net margin of 40.68%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 target price for the company. Griffin Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $597.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Adobe in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Adobe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $550.08.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

