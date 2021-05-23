Brokerages Set Micro Focus International plc (LON:MCRO) PT at GBX 422.14

Shares of Micro Focus International plc (LON:MCRO) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 422.14 ($5.52).

MCRO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Micro Focus International from GBX 540 ($7.06) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.23) price objective on shares of Micro Focus International in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.49) price objective on shares of Micro Focus International in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

LON:MCRO traded up GBX 5.20 ($0.07) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 489.30 ($6.39). 1,052,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,543,541. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 518.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 443.98. Micro Focus International has a 12 month low of GBX 205.80 ($2.69) and a 12 month high of GBX 596.20 ($7.79). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.54.

Micro Focus International plc engages in the enterprise software business in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, Canada, France, Japan, and internationally. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on a portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, IT operations management, security and information management, and governance.

