Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 43.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,930 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 958 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 616 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 90 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. 83.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on ISRG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $840.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $825.00 to $925.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $879.00 to $892.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $780.00 to $855.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $805.95.

In related news, EVP Curet Myriam sold 379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total value of $288,040.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $642,960. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Jamie Samath sold 215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total transaction of $163,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 672 shares in the company, valued at $510,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,799 shares of company stock worth $34,090,835. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ISRG stock traded down $7.67 on Friday, hitting $824.99. 507,030 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 544,693. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $822.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $774.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.69 billion, a PE ratio of 85.05, a PEG ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.04. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $543.03 and a twelve month high of $893.79.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 25.78% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

