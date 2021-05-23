Function X (FX) Achieves Market Cap of $100.92 Million

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded down 24.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 23rd. One Function X coin can now be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00000865 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Function X has a market capitalization of $100.92 million and approximately $1.21 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Function X has traded down 55.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32,712.65 or 1.00079285 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.79 or 0.00029943 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 34.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00007169 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 38.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.63 or 0.00066189 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002910 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00004658 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 27.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000545 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 26.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Function X Coin Profile

Function X (CRYPTO:FX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 378,604,525 coins and its circulating supply is 356,722,313 coins. The official website for Function X is functionx.io . Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Function X Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Function X should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Function X using one of the exchanges listed above.

