Function X (FX) Achieves Market Cap of $100.92 Million

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded down 24.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 23rd. One Function X coin can now be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00000865 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Function X has a market capitalization of $100.92 million and approximately $1.21 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Function X has traded down 55.8% against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32,712.65 or 1.00079285 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.79 or 0.00029943 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded 34.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00007169 BTC.
- Venus (XVS) traded 38.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.63 or 0.00066189 BTC.
- mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002910 BTC.
- Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00004658 BTC.
- Phantasma (SOUL) traded 27.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000545 BTC.
- Darwinia Network (RING) traded 26.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000114 BTC.
- Nestree (EGG) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000014 BTC.
Function X Coin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “
Function X Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Function X should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Function X using one of the exchanges listed above.
