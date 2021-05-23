$0.87 Earnings Per Share Expected for ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) to announce earnings per share of $0.87 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for ManTech International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.89 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.85. ManTech International posted earnings of $0.84 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that ManTech International will report full-year earnings of $3.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.58. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.68 to $3.93. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ManTech International.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $633.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.78 million. ManTech International had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 4.89%. ManTech International’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MANT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ManTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on ManTech International in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Alliance Global Partners downgraded ManTech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on ManTech International from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on ManTech International from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. ManTech International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.50.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of ManTech International by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,599,607 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $409,089,000 after purchasing an additional 142,900 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of ManTech International by 8.8% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,717,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $149,324,000 after purchasing an additional 138,311 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of ManTech International by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,388,554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,496,000 after purchasing an additional 165,961 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of ManTech International by 28.1% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,007,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,575,000 after purchasing an additional 220,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ManTech International by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 706,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,826,000 after purchasing an additional 20,955 shares during the last quarter. 63.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MANT traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.01. The company had a trading volume of 175,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,903. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.72. ManTech International has a 1-year low of $61.91 and a 1-year high of $101.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. ManTech International’s payout ratio is 45.24%.

About ManTech International

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

