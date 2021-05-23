RedFOX Labs (RFOX) 24 Hour Volume Tops $1.41 Million

RedFOX Labs (CURRENCY:RFOX) traded down 38.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 23rd. RedFOX Labs has a market capitalization of $92.46 million and approximately $1.41 million worth of RedFOX Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RedFOX Labs coin can now be purchased for $0.0705 or 0.00000216 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, RedFOX Labs has traded 65.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 30.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.79 or 0.00305304 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.55 or 0.00142404 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 32.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.36 or 0.00196911 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 29.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00009290 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 27.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003682 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00004387 BTC.

RedFOX Labs Coin Profile

RedFOX Labs is a coin. It was first traded on April 1st, 2019. RedFOX Labs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,312,000,760 coins. The Reddit community for RedFOX Labs is /r/redfox_labs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RedFOX Labs’ official website is redfoxlabs.io . RedFOX Labs’ official Twitter account is @redfoxlabs_io

According to CryptoCompare, “RedFOX Labs is a blockchain based tech company that identifies and builds unicorn business models for the emerging markets of Southeast Asia. It creates scalable solutions, aiming to unlock the true market potential on Komodo Platform, as well as to create market-leading companies in the e-commerce, e-media, e-travel and ride-hailing sectors. The RFOX coin will be used as a form of payment to contractors, developers, network operators, for security, bug bounties, discounts on certification and many more. The RFOX token will serve as the global currency within the RFOX-KMD enterprise world. RedFox announced a token swap to the Ethereum Network. The Swap took place on the 25th of October and in both exchanges currently listing RFOX (Liquid Exchange and P2PB2B) the swap will be completed automatically. “

Buying and Selling RedFOX Labs

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RedFOX Labs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RedFOX Labs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RedFOX Labs using one of the exchanges listed above.

