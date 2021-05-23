Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Purchased by Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA lifted its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 242,110 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,194 shares during the quarter. Xcel Energy comprises about 1.4% of Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $16,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 94.5% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 76,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,028,000 after acquiring an additional 37,200 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter worth $203,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter worth $1,186,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 19,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

In other Xcel Energy news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total value of $107,565.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,417,057.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Timothy John O’connor sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.22, for a total transaction of $842,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,465.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 150,204 shares of company stock valued at $10,746,275 in the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of XEL traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.04. The stock had a trading volume of 2,551,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,661,198. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.23 and a 52-week high of $76.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.08 and its 200 day moving average is $65.67. The firm has a market cap of $38.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.28.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Xcel Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.4575 dividend. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.59%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on XEL shares. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price target (down previously from $68.00) on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xcel Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.43.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.