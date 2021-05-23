Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Has $2.32 Million Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,463 shares during the quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $2,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CF. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 586.9% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

Get CF Industries alerts:

NYSE CF traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,226,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,242,018. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.22. The firm has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.29. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.30 and a 52 week high of $57.19.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 9.52%. On average, equities analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.63%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank upgraded CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded CF Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on CF Industries from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on CF Industries from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on CF Industries from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.83.

In other news, CEO W Anthony Will sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total transaction of $2,168,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 523,219 shares in the company, valued at $28,368,934.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Douglas C. Barnard sold 20,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total value of $1,113,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 113,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,297.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 129,125 shares of company stock worth $6,966,459. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for clean energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial applications worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

See Also: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.