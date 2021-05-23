Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Boosts Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA boosted its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 20.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,808 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,383 shares during the period. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $8,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Charter Communications by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 436,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,475,000 after buying an additional 4,249 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in Charter Communications by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 29,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,058,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth $3,837,000. McLean Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth $2,738,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $763.00 to $816.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $730.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $570.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $680.00 price objective (down from $742.00) on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $709.29.

In other news, insider David Ellen sold 10,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $669.65, for a total transaction of $6,993,154.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,922,821.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 11,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.20, for a total transaction of $7,615,630.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,864,724.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,707 shares of company stock valued at $21,677,618. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

CHTR stock traded down $2.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $692.52. The stock had a trading volume of 761,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 893,553. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $655.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $640.38. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $498.08 and a 1-year high of $712.41. The stock has a market cap of $130.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.34 by ($0.23). Charter Communications had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $12.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 19.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

