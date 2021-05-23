FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Purchased by Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA lifted its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 310.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,083 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,085 shares during the period. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in FedEx were worth $11,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. grew its holdings in FedEx by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 37,000 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $10,509,000 after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in FedEx by 571.4% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in FedEx by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 959,349 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $272,493,000 after acquiring an additional 19,200 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in FedEx by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,925 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in FedEx by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 82,104 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $23,320,000 after acquiring an additional 5,098 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

FedEx stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $309.60. 1,753,572 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,048,222. The stock has a market cap of $82.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $114.92 and a 52-week high of $317.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $293.18 and its 200 day moving average is $273.23.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $21.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.90 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The business’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 18.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on FDX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $356.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $383.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $316.30.

In other news, Director Shirley A. Jackson sold 3,015 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.41, for a total value of $923,826.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,622,991.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John L. Merino sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.30, for a total transaction of $2,733,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 180,773 shares of company stock valued at $53,374,869 in the last quarter. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

