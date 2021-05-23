Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Acquires 13,151 Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 22.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 72,855 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 13,151 shares during the period. Magellan Midstream Partners accounts for about 1.3% of Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $3,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 2.9% during the first quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 7,715 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 6,972 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,745 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC lifted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 33,675 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,780 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.65% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.93. 1,311,667 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,351,973. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.93. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a twelve month low of $32.61 and a twelve month high of $50.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.11.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.22. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 34.70% and a net margin of 32.55%. The firm had revenue of $661.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.52 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $1.028 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This is an increase from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.40%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.03%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, TD Securities lowered Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.72.

In other news, SVP Lisa J. Korner sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total value of $476,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,950,221.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

