Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in Aflac by 742.4% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 137.5% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Breiter Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AFL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Aflac from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Aflac from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Aflac in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aflac presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.92.

Shares of AFL stock traded up $0.34 on Friday, hitting $55.99. The company had a trading volume of 3,058,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,986,375. The firm has a market cap of $38.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $33.37 and a twelve month high of $57.35.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.32. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 24.09%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Aflac’s payout ratio is 26.61%.

In related news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.43, for a total transaction of $1,512,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,532,113.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 3,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total value of $151,148.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 146,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,307,199.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,588 shares of company stock worth $2,006,958. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.