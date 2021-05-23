Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Has $1.11 Million Stock Position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 29.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,130 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 129.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,801,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,521,000 after buying an additional 1,015,634 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 147.3% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 27,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 16,396 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 9,962 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 371.5% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 194,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,933,000 after purchasing an additional 153,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $347,000. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

In other Ally Financial news, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total transaction of $646,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 680,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,340,368.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.13, for a total value of $1,296,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,503,408.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 60,794 shares of company stock valued at $2,815,196. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ALLY traded up $0.41 on Friday, reaching $53.13. 3,419,245 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,329,600. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $19.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.81. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.64 and a 52-week high of $55.14.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.91. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 30.51%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.44) earnings per share. Ally Financial’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.08%.

ALLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Ally Financial from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Ally Financial from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI started coverage on Ally Financial in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ally Financial from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Ally Financial from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.50.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.