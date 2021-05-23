Connable Office Inc. Purchases 429 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Connable Office Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,744 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $1,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in ResMed during the fourth quarter valued at about $229,587,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 235.2% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 501,204 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $105,514,000 after acquiring an additional 351,668 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in ResMed by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,521,528 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,874,136,000 after buying an additional 240,047 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ResMed by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 780,962 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $166,002,000 after acquiring an additional 220,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martin Currie Ltd. grew its position in ResMed by 91.5% during the 4th quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 361,778 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $76,900,000 after purchasing an additional 172,855 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

In other ResMed news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $1,560,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,709,370. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $462,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,023,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,832 shares of company stock valued at $5,243,556. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on RMD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $206.00 to $219.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. ResMed currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.43.

NYSE RMD traded up $3.39 on Friday, hitting $202.14. The company had a trading volume of 599,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,710. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $199.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.55. The company has a market capitalization of $29.42 billion, a PE ratio of 64.58, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.29. ResMed Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.16 and a 12-month high of $224.43.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. ResMed had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 28.85%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. ResMed’s payout ratio is 32.77%.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

