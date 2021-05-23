Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Bought by Connable Office Inc.

Connable Office Inc. grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 50.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,781 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $3,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 259.2% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

ITW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $189.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Argus increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Illinois Tool Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.63.

In other news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.32, for a total value of $1,618,522.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,470,093.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $231.99. 1,473,620 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 967,331. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market cap of $73.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.10. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.34 and a 1-year high of $242.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $228.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.50.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 78.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.14%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.