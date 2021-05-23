Analysts Expect Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) will announce ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Benefitfocus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.09). Benefitfocus posted earnings per share of ($0.26) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Benefitfocus will report full year earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.15). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.03). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Benefitfocus.

Get Benefitfocus alerts:

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $65.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BNFT shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Benefitfocus from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Benefitfocus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Benefitfocus from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Benefitfocus by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,417,385 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,384,000 after buying an additional 90,386 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Benefitfocus by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 469,834 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,488,000 after purchasing an additional 50,243 shares during the last quarter. VIEX Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Benefitfocus in the 4th quarter worth $6,250,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Benefitfocus by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 323,979 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,475,000 after purchasing an additional 47,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Benefitfocus in the 4th quarter worth $3,643,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

BNFT stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.30. 392,614 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 337,895. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.91. Benefitfocus has a 1-year low of $9.36 and a 1-year high of $17.58. The company has a market cap of $474.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.34 and a beta of 1.76.

About Benefitfocus

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management technology solutions for employers and health plans in the United States. Its products for employers comprise Benefitplace, a cloud-based benefits management portal that streamlines online enrollment, employee communication, and benefit administration; Health Insights, a data analytics solution; ACA Management and Reporting, a solution for employers to manage ACA compliance; Billing & Payments, an application that synchronizes enrollment and billing information to streamline the monthly billing process, automate adjustments, and enhance accuracy of payments; and COBRA Administration, a solution that simplifies management of Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act, benefits.

Further Reading: Market Indexes

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Benefitfocus (BNFT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Benefitfocus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benefitfocus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.