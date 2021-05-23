Graypoint LLC Has $10.03 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Graypoint LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 199.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 283,573 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 188,923 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Graypoint LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Graypoint LLC owned about 0.09% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $10,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SPDW. Flagship Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 90.3% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 130.7% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPDW traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,106,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,926,609. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.72. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $25.62 and a 12 month high of $37.62.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Recommended Story: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.